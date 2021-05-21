‘Racially motivated harassment’ at Gordie Howe International Bridge project site

Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge are asking employees to contact Windsor Police if they witnessed harassment while at work.

Bridging North America contacted the Windsor Police Service following a report and says they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

"Racism, discrimination, harassment or violence are not tolerated in our offices or on our construction sites and we take all reports of such incidents seriously and respond with swift action," says Michael Hatchell, CEO of Bridging North America (BNA) and Bryce Phillips, CEO, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

CTV News reached out to police for comment.

If you have information you are asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-258-6111.

More to come.