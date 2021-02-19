A Metro Vancouver school board says it is aware of what it calls a "racially-motivated incident" involving its students.

School District 43, Coquitlam, said in a post on Facebook that the incident involves students and is tied to social media. It did not provide further details on what is alleged to have happened.

The school district did not say what type of content was posted, nor did it say on which platform.

SD43's post said the district is taking the matter seriously.

"We are addressing this situation using a multidisciplinary approach and protocol, which includes RCMP and other community partners."

The district said it could not provide more information as it relates to its students, but that it is "committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students."