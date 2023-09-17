Racing a family affair for many as drivers wrap up season at King's Park Speedway

Drivers started their engines and enjoyed some quality time on the track as the 2023 racing season neared its end at Saskatchewan’s King’s Park Speedway.

Like the Andretti’s, Earhardt’s and Villeneuve’s – for many of those behind the wheel at King’s Park – racing is a family affair.

“So my papa started out racing and then my uncle Todd, my dad, Carrie then my sister raced, Tanisha and then my mother used to race also,” driver Jade Maertens told CTV News.

“It brings out our family. They’re always here cheering us on. I got to race against my dad being out here. [So racing] against him felt really good.”

For driver Kurtis Christenson, it’s not racing as much as driving with memories.

“It’s awesome. See what happen was my dad passed away and then the car got sold and then we didn’t know where it was for a lot of years,” he explained.

“Then my cousin Jeff Fink, the president out here, he found it for me and I bought it back and I’ve been driving it for the last two years.”

Driving his father’s former ride has been a cathartic experience for Christenson.

“I asked the old man for years to drive this race car when I was younger … It just the sentimental value. Its nice being here with us,” he said.

“He’s here racing every day with us.”

Christenson, along with his siblings drive the vehicle in honour of their late father.

The last event of the season is the Run all your junk race which will be taking Lamar on September 23rd.