Racing 'L' driver clocked at 199 km/h in North Vancouver, said 'other driver was going faster'

A 19-year-old driver with a learner's licence was clocked going 199 km/h while racing through North Vancouver, B.C., over the weekend, according to Mounties.

Officers interrupted the race Friday night on the Upper Levels Highway, pulling over a car with an "L" driver behind the wheel.

According to the detachment, the young man's response to being stopped was: "The other driver was going faster."

In addition to speeding, authorities said the 19-year-old lacked a supervisor and had too many passengers in his car.

Under ICBC's graduated licensing program, learning drivers must be accompanied in the front passenger seat by someone who is at least 25 years old and holds a full licence. They are allowed just one additional passenger in the vehicle.

Officers issued nearly $1,500 in tickets to the "L" driver for excessive speed, driving without due care and attention, and driving contrary to restrictions, then impounded his vehicle for seven days .

"Speed remains as the number one cause of death on our roadways," Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release. "When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death. We are committed more than ever to stopping irresponsible drivers through enforcement and education."

Officers said they were unable to nab the second driver involved in the race.

