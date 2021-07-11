Racing returns at Bonfield Event Park

For the first time since September 2020, cars, trucks, sleds, and other types of vehicles are racing down the track at Bonfield Event Park.

“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful to see people, it’s wonderful to see smiles, interaction here with people is what we’ve needed,” said Lisa Groves, Bonfield Event Park owner.

Groves told CTV News the race in September only had 100 guests due to the pandemic, but as of right now, the park can welcome 25 per cent of its total capacity.

“Social distancing, is really the big part of what’s in place. Staff has extra hand washing and most people are here as a unit, because it’s a driver and their team so that’s their group,” she said.

As for those racing, it’s there first time back in their vehicles since the pandemic began.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. Being able to take our stress out on the machine instead of something else is a great feeling. Also just relief, this is my therapy,” said semi-pro racer Steven Stronach.

His words were echoed by teammate Mick Dube, who drove down to Bonfield from Timmins to be at this weekend’s event.

“The last year, it’s been different for sure, because this is our passion we have a lot of pride in what we do here. It’s definitely soothing to be able to come out here and enjoy each others company and do what we do best.”

On top of the COVID-19 safety protocol that’s in place, officials say each guest must also sign a safety waved upon arrival.