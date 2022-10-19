Racist epithet spray painted on Guelph church: police

Police are investigating after hate-related graffiti was found on two Guelph buildings.

Both incidents, which were reported two days apart, involved red spray paint. Police say it’s possible they are related.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called to Riverside Park after someone discovered graffiti on a building under construction. Police say the vandalism was antisemitic in nature and included a swastika. The graffiti was photographed and then removed by city workers, police say.

On Monday, officers responded to a church on Speedvale Avenue East. Police say church officials arrived in the morning to find graffiti, once again written in red spray paint, on a rear emergency exit.

Police say the graffiti was anti-Black in nature and included a racist epithet. It was photographed and removed.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call their hate crime coordinator, Detective Const. Jagdeep Atwal at 519-824-1212, ext. 7436.