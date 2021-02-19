A Metro Vancouver school board says it is aware of what it calls a "racially motivated incident" involving its students.

In a video posted to Instagram by Black Vancouver, several teen boys can be heard using the N word and making threatening comments.

School District 43 in Coquitlam told CTV News the incident involves students and is tied to social media.

In an email, the district's assistant director of communications said it happened over the Family Day weekend.

"Some young people were using an online group chat app called 'House Party,'" Ken Hoff said Friday.

"A couple of participants joined a conversation, identified themselves as students of SD43, and used inappropriate racial slurs and threats, directed toward another teen."

According to Hoff, the teen is believed to be a person of colour. They posted a recording of parts of the conversations on social media.

Those behind the Black Vancouver post say the victim of the threats was a Grade 10 student, and that the others claimed to be from Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam.

The school district has not confirmed either detail, but did say the students involved are part of the district and that the matter is being taken seriously.

"We are addressing this situation using a multidisciplinary approach and protocol, which includes RCMP and other community partners," the district said.

Surrey RCMP confirmed to CTV News that someone in that city made a complaint about the online interaction.

“We engaged the Coquitlam RCMP, who reached out to each of the youths and their parents,” RCMP said in a statement.

It said the 13-year-olds were not previously known to police and would be “subject to consequences administered by their parents.”

RCMP added no criminal charges would be recommended.

The district said it could not provide more information as it relates to its students, but that it is "committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students."

It did not say if the students involved would face any discipline at school.