Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'

A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate "embarrassing for the sport."

In a now deleted tweet, screenshots of which have continued to circulate on the website, host of Weekend Game Plan on TSN 690 in Montreal Matthew Ross had responded to a video shared by the Blue Jays' official Twitter account on Tuesday. Bell Media is the parent company for TSN and CTV News.

The Jays were playing the second game of a double-header against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Kirk would score from first base on a double from teammate Teoscar Hernandez in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Jays would go on to win 7-2.

Ross responded to the video saying: "It's cute and all, but it's also embarrassing for the sport. Giving guys like this prominence feeds negative stereotypes."

The controversial statement erupted after the Jays' starting pitcher that game, Alek Manoah, came to Kirk's defence, also writing on Twitter: "What's actually embarrassing for the sport is people that go by the name of Matthew and have never played a day in the big leagues thinking they can control the narrative and stereotypes. Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now. Or ... Just step aside from the keyboard and let KIRK inspire those kids to continue to chase their dreams and chase greatness."

Replying to Manoah, Ross said: "You're too narrow-minded to see that I am DEFENDING baseball. Ratings, attendance and interest in younger demographics are down. And the image of the athletes, and who is marketed to the masses, matters."

He would add: "Imagine how much better he'd be if he were in better shape."

Manoah responded: "So now your saying attendance is down because too many big guys play the sport? Then let me ask you, why did he get millions of votes to start the all star game? And What's Narrow is your nose you should probably fix that. Your ratings are down cause of it."

Ross's Twitter account remained deleted as of Friday afternoon.

Kirk has had a career season this year with the Jays since his major league debut in 2020.

As of the Jays' last game on Thursday, the 23-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico, has recorded an MLB career-high 56 runs, 125 hits, 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 RBIs this season.

Fans voted in Kirk, as well as fellow Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to the American League starting roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, a first for the catcher.

At the time, Kirk led all qualifying catchers with a batting average of .310.

