Radiothon for cancer care in Owen Sound surpasses goal by $67,000

Support from the community poured in for Thursday's Bounce 92.3 Radiothon for Oncology in Owen Sound, surpassing the initial goal to raise $18,000.

"We reached our goal in just over two and a half hours," said Don Vail, Bounce 92.3 program director.

The 12-hour-plus radiothon concluded having raised $82,129, with donations continuing to flood in.

"I then received a call after the radiothon with a $1,000 donation," Vail continued. "So the grand total is $83,129."

Despite the radiothon wrapping up Thursday evening, Vail said the community wasn't quite done.

He said a group called Friday to bring the total amount up to an even $85,000.

The initiative's goal was to raise funds for three new chemotherapy chairs at the Owen Sound Regional Hospital.

Vail said they had to reach out to the hospital foundation for something else on its capital list since donations exceeded expectations.

The additional donations will go toward replacing aging cystoscopes at the cost of roughly $19,000 per unit.

A significant amount of the donations were also raised in honour of Heather Little.

Little is an Owen Sound resident battling cancer who has been working hard to raise funds since being diagnosed over a year ago.

"She spent the week leading up to and the day of the radiothon on social media and through her blog encouraging people to donate," Vail mentioned.

"We saw the true power of radio and the positive impact that we make on our community," Vail concluded. "To everyone who helped out, thank you."