Radiothon set to kick off for Owen Sound hospital

Radio for Oncology is back for another year in Owen Sound.

On Thursday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bounce Radio 92.3 will hold its annual radiothon to raise money for the Oncology department at the Owen Sound Regional Hospital.

Last year, the radio station set a goal of $16,000 to help replace 4 chemotherapy chairs.

"Well, after two hours, we had raised the $16,000 and decided to keep going. We're able to raise over $110,000 and actually replaced five cystoscopes," said Don Vail, the Program Director at Bounce 92.3.

On Thursday, the radiothon is back and looking to continue its fundraising momentum.

According to the hospital, this year's goal is to raise enough money for four chemotherapy recliners.

"The four chairs will be a total of $20,000, and after we reach that goal, we will continue to raise money for other essential equipment for the Oncology department," said Amy McKinnon, CEO of Owen Sound Regional Hospital foundation.

Brent Oldham, the manager of the Medicine and Oncology at the Owen Sound Hospital, says the chairs will go a long way to providing the best possible experience for their cancer patients receiving chemotherapy at the hospital.

"The funds raised really buy the essential equipment that isn't necessarily covered with provincial funding, and it is very important for our patients," said Oldham.

Donations and pledges can be made on the hospital's website or at the foundation office.

The hospital and Bounce 92.3 say that your name may be shared on the air during the Radiothon on October 6th for celebration purposes only. Please indicate at the time of donation if you wish to remain anonymous.