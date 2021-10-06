Radiothon to support cancer care close to home hits the airwaves Thursday

Plans are well underway for the Radio for Oncology Radiothon hosted by Bounce 92.3 in Owen Sound.

"The goal is to keep quality cancer care close to home, and with things like Radiothons and raising funds, we're able to make improvements to the cancer wing and other parts of the hospital," said program director Don Vail.

Amy McKinnon, Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer, said community support is vital to the hospital's operations.

"We really rely on our community partners to help buy new equipment for the hospital," McKinnon said.

It's hoped the Radiothon will raise $18,000 for three new chemotherapy chairs for the hospital.

"As you can imagine, some people are sitting in these chairs for hours, and so we want them to have a chair that's comfortable for them to sit in, that can be adjusted to meet their needs," McKinnon said.

The Radiothon runs on Bounce 92.3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Donations can be made online or dropped off in person at the front lobby of the Owen Sound Regional Hospital between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

McKinnon said every dime counts. "People sometimes think, oh, my $20 isn't doing to do much, but if 20 people donate $20, that's a lot of money."

Additionally, pledges can be made by calling 519-372-3925.