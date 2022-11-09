Radville town office destroyed after overnight fire

An overnight fire in Radville, Sask has destroyed the town office and connected buildings.

Radville Fire Department, along with the Yellow Grass, Ceylon, and Weyburn fire departments responded to the early morning blaze around 2:30 a.m.

The fire department along with the town shop are connected to the town office and were also lost in the blaze.

Dwight Fisher is a volunteer firefighter with the Radville Fire Department. He said he received a call about a fire in downtown Radville. However, he soon realized the fire was at the town office.

“You never think the fire hall is going to burn down,” Fisher said. “To come here and see that and lose a couple of trucks, that kind of breaks your heart.”

The town had recently received newer equipment and was able to save two of its trucks. However, most were lost to the blaze.

Radville Mayor Rene Bourassa was thankful for the other fire departments and residents for their help.

“We would like to thank them for their cooperation and support for coming out along with our town crew that were up all night,” Bourassa said.

Despite the destruction, members of the community came together and helped when they could including opening up restaurants to keep warm.

“We had one restaurant in town that opened up really early for us to come in and have coffee and another one just across the street open up and we greatly appreciate it that we have those people,” Fisher said.

The town office was built over 100 years ago and offered a rich history to its residents.

Recently serving as a town office, the building served many purposes.

“We lost all our maps, all our infrastructure maps, our computers, everything,” Bourassa explained.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, as an investigation is set to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Ceylon and Yellow Grass fire departments will be covering Radville until further notice.

Radville is about 134 kilometres from Regina.