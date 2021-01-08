Time is almost up to buy tickets for a fundraiser that aims to support tourism in Alberta as well as a life-saving ambulance team.

Friends of STARS Experience Alberta (FOSEA) is offering one of 50 prize packages that allow winners to partake in a variety of activities that explore the wonders of the province.

All of the $64,000 in prizes have been donated by sponsors and include things such as glamping, hot air balloon rides, golfing and much more from every corner of Alberta.

Organizers, who are all volunteers, say the fundraiser was created in order to help bolster the tourism industry that has been rocked by COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 situation has limited what Albertan can do and experience this year, which has hurt the province's tourism industry," said Debora Rice-Salomons, co-chair of FOSEA, in a release. "(We) want to help raise spirits by giving people something to get excited about."

Representatives of STARS say the organization relies on support from volunteer groups to continue their work saving the lives of patients in need.

"Last year alone, 1,325 missions were flown from our bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie," said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson. "Money raised through this raffle will help STARS continue offering best-in-class critical care and transport to some of the sickest patients in Alberta."

Tickets can be purchased online at $20 for one ticket or three for $50.

The draw will take place on Feb. 1.