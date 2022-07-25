Rage Against The Machine guitarist tackled as fan jumps onstage at Scotiabank Arena

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello was tackled during Saturday night’s concert at Scotiabank Arena as security guards attempted to remove a fan from the stage.

A video that appears to show the incident was filmed by Frank Cusenza, a Mississauga resident who attended the show.

In the video, an audience member wearing a red shirt can be seen climbing on stage as the band played their final song, 'Killing In The Name Of.' A security guard can then be seen lunging at the fan. Within the commotion, Morello, 58, can be seen pushed off stage, landing in the audience pit.

“The show was going well, until you see the guy in a red shirt run down and climb onto the stage and was probably going to stage dive as the security guard ran to tackle him, but instead tackled [Morello],” Cusenza told CTV News Toronto Monday.

“The band stopped playing as the security on the floor grabbed the guy from jumping over the barricade.”

Cusenza said Morello quickly got up, laughed the incident off, and said he was okay.

“Then he said ‘Let’s go,’ and they started the song over and it was amazing!” Cusenza said.

When reached for comment, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said they would not provide a statement on the incident.