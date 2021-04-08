Rage Against The Machine postpones North American tour for a second time, shows pushed to 2022

Music fans across North America will have to wait nearly another year to see Rage Against The Machine perform live.

On Thursday, the band announced it had rescheduled all of its Public Service Announcement tour dates with plans to start the tour in the spring of 2022. Run the Jewels are still slated to open the show.

The band has now rebooked its Western Canada shows for a second time. The new dates include:

Thursday, May 5, 2022 - Vancouver, B.C., Pacific Coliseum

Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Edmonton, Alta., Rogers Place

Monday, May 9, 2022 – Calgary, Alta., Scotiabank Saddledome

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Winnipeg, Man., Bell MTS Place

Rage Against The Machine was scheduled to headline the 2021 Ottawa Bluesfest. Festival organizers announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the festival and plans to have the band headline the 2022 event with a Thursday, July 15, 2022 performance.

Additional Canadian dates for the 2022 tour include:

Friday, July 16, 2022 – Quebec City, QC, Festival d'ete de Quebec (without Run the Jewels)

Monday, July 19, 2022 – Hamilton, Ont. FirstOntario Centre

Wednesday, July 21, 2022 – Toronto, Ont., Scotiabank Arena

Friday, July 23, 2022 – Toronto, Ont., Scotiabank Arena

Tickets purchased for the postponed 2021 tour will be honoured for the rescheduled 2022 shows.

Full refunds are being offered to ticketholders for the next 30 days.

For a complete list of Public Service Announcement dates, as well as ticket information, visit Rage Against The Machine - Tour