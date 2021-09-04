Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with COVID-19, Kubica in
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.
