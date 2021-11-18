Rail container explodes in the early morning in Coniston

A railway container at the Coniston Industrial Park exploded early Thursday morning.

"Residents of Coniston were alerted of a loud noise and the strong smell of chlorine after an explosion in a shipping container at GFL on Smelter Road," Greater Sudbury said in a news release.

"There is limited access to the road while the investigation continues. Fire services are on scene this morning. There is no current threat to the public."

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted a picture of the scene.

"No risk to the public and crews remain on scene while fire hazmat response en route to ensure no other concerns," Oshell tweeted.

He told Molly Frommer of CTV News two people were sent to Health Sciences North as a result of the explosion.

“There were two individuals that were transported to hospital this morning who were workers on site," Oshell said. "They have since been released and it was just for the immediate exposure to the chlorine product after it had released.”

Highway 17 was closed in both directions as emergency crews dealt with the scene, but the highway has since reopened.

No word yet on the cause of the explosion. This story will be updated as more information comes available.

- Files from Molly Frommer