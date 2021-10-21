Rain and chance of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex forecast
It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella close if you plan on being outside in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early Thursday morning. Showers beginning in the morning then changing to 60 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 19 Celsius.
Thursday night is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low plus 5 C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Friday.. Cloudy persiods. High 12. Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Monday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, High 12
- Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
The average high temperature this time of year is 14.6C and the average low is 5.4C.