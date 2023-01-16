Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes

A stagnant weather pattern has resulted in a series of low-pressure systems in the Maritimes bringing several rounds of rain and icy weather going back to Friday.

STORM REPORTS

Total precipitation amounts, including snow, freezing rain, and rain, have reached and exceeded 60, 80, and even 100 mm for large parts of the region, with more to come into Tuesday.

In a lot of cases, that’s about half or more of the monthly average for January in just a few days. However, the total precipitation doesn’t tell the whole story.

For instance, in northern areas of New Brunswick most of that came in the form of snow on Friday with snow totals ranging 40 to 55 cm for some communities.

An extended period of freezing rain was present for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and parts of southern New Brunswick Sunday into Monday. The ice accretion leading to sagging and breaking trees and branches, slick surfaces, and power outages.

MORE TO COME

Further periods of rain is expected for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Monday into Tuesday, though the rain will become much lighter. The remaining mix of ice pellets and freezing rain in New Brunswick will turn to lighter rain and drizzle for most of the province Monday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The northwestern corner of New Brunswick is likely to remain in a light, icy mix of weather on Tuesday. Both rainfall and freezing rain warnings persist for a large portion of the Maritimes.

The good news is that the remaining precipitation is much lighter on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the region is down to a chance of some scattered flurries and showers.

WATCHING FRIDAY

Even as the Maritimes clears the current series of lows, another system needs to be watched for Friday.

It’s a Colorado Low that is expected to move through the northeastern U.S. and then pass between Nova Scotia and Sable Island. That track would keep the Maritimes in colder air, resulting in more of a snow producer than the rainy/icy mix of the past couple days.

Looks like a possible 5 to 15 cm event for Nova Scotia, with a lighter snow for P.E.I. and New Brunswick. A change in track or intensification of that system in the forecast could up the expected amount of snow.