Rain and more rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
It looks like a wet few days in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle Wednesday morning, with periods of rain beginning this afternoon.
South wind gusting to 50km/h this morning becoming light late this afternoon with a high of 14C.
Periods of rain ending Wednesday evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a low 4C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h in the morning. High 11C.
- Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 2C.
- Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 8C.
- Cloudy again on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 7C.
Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 10C.
