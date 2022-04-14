Rain and snow in the forecast for Easter weekend in Ottawa

It will be a warm but rainy day in the capital on Thursday, and showers will continue throughout the Easter weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Today’s forecast high is 16 C.

The showers will end this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Good Friday. It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with a high of 10 C.

The rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will drop to 4 C overnight.

On Saturday – expect rain and a high of 4 C. The rain will continue into the evening and could turn into snow as temperatures fall to -1 C overnight.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Eater Sunday and temperatures will climb to 7 C.