Rain and thunderstorm risk in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada is calling for more rain in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.
Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50.
A high temperature of 26C is predicted for most of the region, except it will be 21C near Lake Erie. Humidex 32 except 27 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.
As for Thursday night, it will be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 16C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Friday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 in the afternoon. High 22C. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate. Friday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20C.
- Monday..sunny. High 30C. Monday night..clear. Low 19C.
- Tuesday..sunny. High 32C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 19C.
- Wednesday..sunny. High 32C.
The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.5C and the average low is 11.3C.