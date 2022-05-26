Rain and thunderstorm risk in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is calling for more rain in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50.

A high temperature of 26C is predicted for most of the region, except it will be 21C near Lake Erie. Humidex 32 except 27 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.

As for Thursday night, it will be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 16C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 in the afternoon. High 22C. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate. Friday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Monday..sunny. High 30C. Monday night..clear. Low 19C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 19C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 32C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.5C and the average low is 11.3C.