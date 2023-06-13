Rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Showers with the risk of thunderstorms are expected in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.
Sunshine moves back in mid-week on Wednesday before another day of rain, then sunshine through the end of the week and into the weekend.
With Tuesday being the exception, temperatures will remain around the normal mark of 25 C the rest of the week.
Overnight lows will be between 8 C and 16 C. The normal low for this time of year is 14 C.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Friday: Sunny. High 24.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
