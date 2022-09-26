Rain and thunderstorms start the week in Windsor-Essex

Rain and much cooler temperatures are starting off the week in Windsor-Essex.

Sunshine makes its way into the forecast later in the week and temperatures will warm up a little bit for the weekend.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Monday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16.

Thursday: Sunny. High 17.

Friday: Sunny. High 17.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.