Rain and warmer temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says Thursday will start off rainy, but temperatures will continue to climb.

The rain is expected to end late Thursday morning then clearing. Wind south 40 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr, becoming west gusting to 40 km/hr late this afternoon.

A temperature high of 20 Celsius is predicted. UV index 7 or high.

Fog patches developing overnight. Low 5C in the evening.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C. Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25C. Sunday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Monday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17C. Monday night..cloudy. Low 7C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.7C and the average low is 4C.