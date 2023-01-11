Rain and wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rains and strong winds for parts of Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

Wind warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria and North Vancouver Island, where gusts are expected to reach up to 90 km/h starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"A vigorous frontal system approaching Vancouver Island will bring blustery southeasterly winds tonight into Thursday morning," said Environment Canada in a weather update Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, rainfall warnings are in effect for West Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island.

In West Vancouver Island, 60 to 120 millimetres of rain is expected to fall beginning Wednesday night through Friday.

Similar amounts of rainfall are predicted in East Vancouver Island from Wednesday through Friday, particularly between Courtenay and Campbell River, and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

A huge low pressure system brings its wide swath of moisture to the Island starting tonight. Strong gusts and heavy downpours will be the main features. ☔️��️��@CTVNewsVI @cfax1070 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/uo76PxTp74

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," reads a weather update from Environment Canada.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

The weather office is also warning residents of potential flooding in low-lying areas, and people should watch for potential washouts alongside rivers and creeks.