Rain continues during this short work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Producers got that much-needed rain and then some this long weekend, and it looks to continue during this short work week.

We’re expecting light rain Tuesday, before things clear up Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. Friday and Saturday could see more rain fall in Saskatoon and area.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Light Rain

High: 7

Evening: -1

Wednesday - Sunny

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Sunny

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16