Rain continues through Windsor-Essex

Cold, cloudy and rainy is the story in Windsor-Essex for the next few days.

Environment Canada is forecasting single-digit temperatures and rain showers until late Thursday.

Tuesday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning late this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.

Tuesday Night: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday: Sunny. High 16.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.