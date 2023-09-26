Rain, cool weather prompts Coastal Fire Centre to lift campfire ban

The campfire ban on B.C.'s South Coast will be lifted at noon Wednesday, the Coastal Fire Centre has announced.

At that time, all open burning will once again be permitted within the fire centre's jurisdiction, though local governments may have their own restrictions that supersede the fire centre's.

Campfires have been banned in the region – which includes Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island – since July 7. Larger Category 2 and Category 3 fires have been banned since spring.

"Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire," the fire centre said in an online update Tuesday.

"It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place."

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than half a metre high and half a metre wide. Category 2 fires are larger than campfires but smaller than two metres high and three metres wide, while Category 3 fires are larger than that.

Further information on what types of burning fall into which category is available on the provincial government's website.

The lifting of the campfire ban means tiki torches, chimineas, outdoor stoves, fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels and air curtain burners – all of which were prohibited – can now be used.

Bans on open burning remain in place in much of the rest of the province, with Category 3 burns banned everywhere and only the Southeast Fire Centre allowing Category 2 burns as of Tuesday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.