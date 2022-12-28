Rain dominates the Windsor-Essex forecast

A mainly sunny day is on the way for Windsor-Essex before the rain showers move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will move to above seasonal by the end of the week and could even reach double digits.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy. High 9.