Rain expected to hold off until the weekend in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, but no rain until this weekend in the Windsor area.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

A few clouds are predicted in the evening with wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:

  • Thursday..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Thursday night..clear. Low 12.
  • Friday..sunny. High 26.
  • Friday night..clear. Low 14.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
  • Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
  • Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
