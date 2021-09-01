Rain expected to hold off until the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, but no rain until this weekend in the Windsor area.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
A few clouds are predicted in the evening with wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:
- Thursday..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 12.
- Friday..sunny. High 26.
- Friday night..clear. Low 14.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
- Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
-
Police investigate three arson fires in OsgoodeThe Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
-
Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on sceneEmergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
-
Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.
-
House sales continue to surge in Calgary, but slow from record-setting paceMore than 2,100 homes were sold in the city of Calgary last month, the latest statistics show, and a dozen of those were priced at more than $2 million.