Rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast across central Ontario: Here's when to expect it

Instant Weather Ontario is tracking a messy winter storm headed into our region this week.

A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario, while heavy rain is expected in the south.

Although the storm's path could shift with weather-changing patterns, Instant Weather Ontario says it currently looks as though the winter weather will traverse across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

This could cause heavy snow in northeastern Ontario and freezing rain in central and eastern regions.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Wednesday in Barrie with a high of 2C, but says we can expect a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries with a low of zero overnight.

"The most severe conditions are anticipated overnight Wednesday, potentially disrupting Thursday morning's commute, including possible school bus cancellations," the Instant Weather Ontario statement reads.