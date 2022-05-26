Rain, humidity in the forecast for Ottawa on Thursday
You’ll want to bring an umbrella if you’re going outside today – it will be rainy day in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for this evening. Temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.
It will be another rainy day tomorrow – expect a 70 per cent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 25 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 30 degrees.
The showers will continue tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.
On Saturday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 25 C.
