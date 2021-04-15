Rain in the forecast for the next week in Ottawa

We hope you enjoyed Ottawa's stretch of warm, sunny weather while it lasted.

Starting on Thursday, there's rain in the forecast every day for the next week or so.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 millimetres of rain on Thursday in Ottawa. The high will be a brisk 9 C, slightly below seasonal norms.

The rain will continue Thursday into Friday, with another five millimetres expected then. The high on Friday will be 8 C.

On Saturday there's a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 13 C.

Sunday will be cloudy during the day, again with a high of 13 C, but the weather agency says there's a chance of rain in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday also have a 60 per cent chance of rain.