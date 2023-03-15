Rain in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

A more seasonal day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with lots of sunshine and the temperature getting a little bit above seasonal.

Rain showers are forecast for the later part of the week but the region could hit double-digit temperatures on Thursday.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low minus 1.

Thursday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10.

Friday: Rain. High 7.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: Sunny. High 6.