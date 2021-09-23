Rain in the Windsor-Essex forecast for three more days
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is calling for more rain in the Windsor area over the next three days.
The forecast says there will be periods of drizzle Thursday morning, changing to a few showers near noon. High of 15 Celsius.
A few showers ending after midnight Thursday night, then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and down to a low of 10.
Here’s the weekend forecast:
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning with a high of 21. Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.
Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18. Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 11.
Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 21. At night, cloudy periods. Low 13.
