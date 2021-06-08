Rain in Windsor-Essex forecast over next three days
Environment Canada says it could be a wet few days in the Windsor area.
The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm on Tuesday. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.
On Wednesday night, periods of rain are expected with a low of 20 C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
- Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
- Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
- Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
- Saturday..sunny. High 28 C.
- Saturday night..clear. Low 19 C.
- Sunday..sunny. High 29 C.
The average high this time of year is 24.5C and the average low is 13.6C.