Rain in Windsor-Essex forecast over next three days

Environment Canada says it could be a wet few days in the Windsor area.

The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm on Tuesday. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.

As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.

On Wednesday night, periods of rain are expected with a low of 20 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 28 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 29 C.

The average high this time of year is 24.5C and the average low is 13.6C.