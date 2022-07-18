Rain moves through Windsor-Essex on Monday

Rain showers are expected Monday and continuing into Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.

The rain doesn’t bring much relief from the hot humid temperatures that will be sticking around for most of the week.

Monday: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near noon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 31.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 32.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.