Rain moving into Windsor-Essex for Friday

Cooler temperatures start Friday in Windsor-Essex with rain showers before the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Temperatures for the next couple of days are now sitting below the average of 16 C for this time of year.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Friday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. High 13.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: Sunny. High 16.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.