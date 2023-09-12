Rain moving out to make way for some sun Tuesday

The rain, rain will be going away Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and clouds expected to move in… for a while.

According to Environment Canada, while there is a risk of thunderstorms showers will end in the morning then some sunny periods with a 40 per cent chance of more rain later in the day.

The high is expected to reach 22C with a humidex of 26.

The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will fall to a low of 11C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 19C

Thursday: Sunny, high of 21C.

Friday: Sunny, high of 22C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 24C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 21C.

The average high for this time of year is 23.3C.