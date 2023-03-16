Rain on the way for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex can expect some rain over the next few days.
Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7C.
On Thursday night it will be cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this evening. Amount 10 to 15 millimetres. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 4C.
On Friday there will be periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High 9C.
Friday night is expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low -4C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.
- Sunday night..clear. Low minus 6.
- Monday..sunny. High 6.
- Monday night..clear. Low minus 4.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
- Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.
