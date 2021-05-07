Rain on the way Friday afternoon in Ottawa

After a mostly cloudy start to the day, expect the rain to fall starting late afternoon in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with showers starting in the afternoon in Friday. The high will be 12 C.

The showers will continue into Saturday morning, ending in the afternoon. Overall, the weather agency says 10 to 20 millimetres could fall overnight and another five to 10 millimetres could come Saturday morning.

Saturday's high will be 10 C. On Sunday, there's a 40 per cent chance of showers with an expected high of 14 C.

The showers will continue into next week, with a 40 per cent chance of rain on Monday and 30 per cent on Tuesday.