Rain or snow expected in Windsor-Essex Wednesday

Rain showers or flurries, that could be heavy at times, could roll through the Windsor-Essex region on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be a little cooler than earlier in the week but we briefly return to double digits on Friday.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then rain showers at times heavy or flurries beginning early this afternoon then changing to flurries late this afternoon and ending this afternoon. High 8.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 15.

Saturday: Rain showers or flurries. High 7.

Sunday: Sunny. High 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.