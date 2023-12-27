Rain, rain go away: Dreary, soggy weather to close out 2023

The next several days will be a soggy and dreary with rain, overcast skies and potential flurries in the forecast for the Forest City during the last week of the year.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday will see a daytime high of 9 C — compared to the average high for this time of year of -1.1 C.

Periods of rain or drizzle will end in the afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h per hour, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light late in the afternoon.

Overnight Wednesday, overcast skies and a 40 per cent chance or rain or drizzle will continue, with fog patches developing in the evening. The low will dip down to 6 C.

Looking ahead to Thursday, there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle, with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 8 C.

Thursday night will bring overcast skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a low of 3 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -2 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -1 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High -2 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 0 C.