Rain returns to Ottawa with chance of afternoon thunderstorm

Rain is in the forecast for Ottawa along with cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada says today will be cloudy wth chance of showers in the afternoon, risk of a thunderstorm later in the day.

The high will be 22 degrees, but feel like 26 with the humidex.

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy, a low of 14 degrees.

The forecast for Friday calls for clouds and cooler temperatures. The high will be 18 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers. High of 21 degrees.

