Rainy few days expected in southern Ontario

A classic spring storm has arrived in southern Ontario.

Some areas will see snow, while others will get rain, depending on where you live.

The far reaching storm is set to bring 20 to 40 cm of snow to communities in northern parts of the province.

While they prepare for winter to make its return, it will be a different story for communities in southern Ontario.

The system will bring milder temperatures, meaning for most communities the precipitation will fall in the form of rain starting late Wednesday afternoon, with showers persisting through Friday.

Communities east of Lake Superior, including the Nickel Belt, could see mixed precipitation at times due to the milder temperatures. Some areas could see up to 40 mm of rain.

For most across southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, 10 to 20 mm of widespread rainfall is likely, with 30 to 50 mm falling in eastern Ontario communities by Friday.

Heavy downpours can cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

The system will also bring milder temperatures to southern Ontario.

Some communities will reach temperatures in the mid teens by the end of the week, which is a few degrees above seasonal.

Cooler conditions are expected for the first part of the weekend, but warmer days are ahead next week.

In Waterloo Region, temperatures could flirt at the 20 degree mark by Monday. As high pressure builds, we could see a streak of days with above-seasonal day-time highs early next week.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the only areas under Special Weather Statements, issued by Environment Canada, are for significant rainfall in eastern Ontario. That could change as the wet weather moves into southern Ontario over the next couple of days.