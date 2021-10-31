Rain should end in time for trick-or-treating

Rain is in the forecast for Halloween, but it should wrap up in time for kids to go out trick-or-treating.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for rain through the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 11 C.

The probability of rain is low from 4 p.m. onward, according to the hourly forecast, but the evening should remain cloudy.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The low is 5 C.

Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 9 C.

A few more clouds move in Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers. The high is 7 C.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 4 C.