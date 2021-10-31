Rain should end in time for trick-or-treating
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Rain is in the forecast for Halloween, but it should wrap up in time for kids to go out trick-or-treating.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for rain through the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 11 C.
The probability of rain is low from 4 p.m. onward, according to the hourly forecast, but the evening should remain cloudy.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The low is 5 C.
Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 9 C.
A few more clouds move in Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers. The high is 7 C.
Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 4 C.
