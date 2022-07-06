Rain showers expected in Windsor-Essex Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A slight break in the humidity in Windsor-Essex.
While it is still warm, the humidex values will be in the low to mid-30s as opposed to the low 40s as seen in the past few days.
Rain showers are also expected in the region Wednesday.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 16.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday: Clearing. High 26.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25.
Sunday: Sunny. High 27.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
