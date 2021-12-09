Rain, snow and wind coming to B.C.'s South Coast, special weather statement warns

A wet weather system is heading to B.C.'s South Coast before the weekend, bringing rain, snow and wind to parts of Metro Vancouver.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada warned Friday and Saturday could see heavy precipitation and strong winds. The Lower Mainland and Howe Sound are expected to be impacted the most, though surrounding highways will be as well.

Strong winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected, particularly along the Strait of Georgia.

"The system will produce rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Higher rainfall are possible near the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound," Environment Canada's special statement says.

"Whistler and the high elevation mountain passes, particularly Highways 3, 5, and the Sea to Sky, can expect heavy snow."

In an update on flood recovery, B.C.'s Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said people travelling on highways over the weekend need to be ready, calling the incoming weather "a strong winter storm."

"People travelling for essential reasons on Highway 3 this weekend need to be prepared for the incoming weather system," he said, warning that reduced visibility is expected through Manning Park.

"They need to continue to slow down, to be patient and to drive to the conditions."

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in those areas.

"The heavy precipitation and strong winds will start to ease Saturday morning. However, periods of heavy snow will persist over Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass through Saturday," the statement says.

For the rest of the weekend and into next week, Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver predicts cool temperatures and more rain.

It's not expected to get warmer than 5 C on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday and there's a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers on all three days. Temperatures could get as low as freezing early next week, which means some of that rain might turn to flurries.