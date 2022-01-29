Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highways
Environment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for much of southern British Columbia, from Metro Vancouver to the eastern boundary with Alberta.
Heavy rain was expected Saturday night across Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Mission, before easing Sunday evening.
The weather office says the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, which recently reopened to regular traffic after being damaged by severe flooding last November, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday evening.
Snow was also expected to intensify overnight before tapering off later Sunday along the Sea-to-Sky corridor, bringing 20 to 30 centimetres to the Whistler area.
Environment Canada says the snow will spread east to the Kootenay and Elk Valley areas Sunday, dumping 15 to 20 centimetres before easing by Monday morning.
It says parts of Highway 1 in the Columbia-Shuswap region east of Revelstoke could also see 25 to 35 centimetres of snow from Saturday through to Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debutNew signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2.
-
Rallying to raise awareness of the suffering caused by drug and alcohol abuseMembers of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation are rallying to raise awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol.
-
Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highwayOne man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnoutCrowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in OttawaEdmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP sayOntario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.
-
'A real challenge': KW Hydro crews deal with extreme cold while making repairsKitchener residents scrambled to stay warm Friday night, as a power outage left thousands of customers without heat in the midst of an extreme cold warning.
-
Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to cityThe Old Strathcona Business Association's Ice on Whyte festival returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murderThe Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.